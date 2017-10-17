VIEW GALLERY

Twitter has done it again. Social media users are roasting Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, within an inch of his life using some hilarious memes.

After laying low since the #BowWowChallenge, the rapper decided to take another L and reposted this iconic picture on Twitter yesterday of the Death Row lineup in 1996, captioning it, “Where it all started…” People took notice, however, that the picture also displays the rapper conveniently photoshopped into the center of the image.

Where it all started … pic.twitter.com/GmyRNaA6a2 — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2017

And so the #BowWowChallenge recommenced.

Shortly after Tupac died,Bow Wow was known for being a hot head and one of the most feared rappers on the West coast pic.twitter.com/tIyIgy9dOS — 𝙼𝚎𝚎𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚎 𝙼𝚒𝚐𝚘 (@mynameisFACE) October 16, 2017

The rapper then attempted to retract his original comments, stating that a fan had sent him the photoshopped image and that he was in fact signed to Death Row.

I was on death row at 6. This was the label roster. A fan sent me the pic it brought back memories. Big was on bad boy my bros. https://t.co/iNt7wFFI6V — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2017

Although there was kinda (??) some truth to the edited image (read: Bow Wow did not have a contract with Death Row but was affiliated with Snoop Dogg in the early ’90s), by the time Bow Wow addressed the backlash, it was too late. Twitter went off.

https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/920021624795131904

Bow Wow paved the way for so many great rappers. pic.twitter.com/ah3rpvTj3P — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) October 17, 2017

Bow wow : good morning Black twitter : pic.twitter.com/Uc8EyRnaG1 — † Deron Mahoney (@SwishMahoney34) October 17, 2017

Bye bye, Bow Wow.