As if the short snippet of Carrie Fisher on the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi wasn’t enough, here’s another reminder that this woman was a force to be reckoned with.

Carrie Fisher will always have a permanent place in everyone’s role model Hall of Fame. Apart from revolutionizing what it meant to play a strong female lead role, she also played a vital role off the silver screens. One of her best acts of defiance against patriarchal society was recently revealed by Fisher’s longtime friend Heather Robinson. Apparently, Fisher sent a cow tongue to a handsy producer that sexually assaulted her friend.

In the light of the Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations, Robinson wished to share her story. According to Elite Daily, Robinson called 94.9 Mix FM and shared the details. In 2000, she sat in a meeting with an unnamed Oscar-winning producer, during which he allegedly assaulted her. Robinson later told Fisher about the experience after she managed to get away.

If reporting the assault to the police wasn’t going to do anything then Fisher did what any good friend would do: some old-fashioned revenge.

Two weeks after the incident, Fisher went to the producer’s office and personally delivered a trademark robin egg blue Tiffany box, wrapped with a white bow. What was in the box, you and Robinson ask?

Fisher answered, “It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'”

I really wish I had the chance to hug Carrie Fisher. In fact, I would have been content just being able to meet her just once. She was such a strong role model and even continues to do so despite her passing. According to Elite Daily, Robinson admitted in her interview that she was fairly new to the Hollywood scene, and therefore thought she would be safe meeting with the unnamed producer.

A few days ago, Robinson also sent out a tweet in honor of the late Fisher. She provided a link to her interview as well.

U can only warn people what u know. #CarrieFisher stood up 4 me back in 2000 here is my interview with @mixfmtucson https://t.co/EgWe4qz8G6 — 🤪Heather Robinson Ross 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@ErrorOfMyWeighs) October 14, 2017

Carrie Fisher’s legacy lives on, and I hope it does so for many years to come. She didn’t just stick to her beliefs until the bitter end, she helped others stick up for theirs when the odds were against them.