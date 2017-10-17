VIEW GALLERY

In honor of Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s BET wedding special The Mane Event, let’s take a moment to look back at how Mane became a successful rapper in the music industry. Mane is known for crafting unforgettable lyrics and is no stranger to the stage, the microphone, or the studio.

His latest album Davis dropped on Friday, October 13 and is available on any music streaming application.

Mane has worked with a lot of artists including Drake, Lil Wayne, Omarion, Mariah Carey and Young Jeezy. His 2016 collaboration with Rae Sremmurd, Black Beatles, was on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He is most known for his music and rapping skills, but Mane has also been in front of the television screen.

As of 2018, Gucci Mane’s Estimated Net Worth is $20 million.

How did he become where he is today?

1980 – 2000

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaKxZeVjWbw/?taken-by=laflare1017

The rapper was born in Alabama on February 17, 1980. At nine years old, he moved to one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in East Atlanta and started to sell drugs.

He found his passion for hip-hop music at the age of 14 and began to rap. Mane rapped some of the best hip-hop mixtapes that put Atlanta’s trap music on the charts.

2001 – 2016

He was charged with murder in 2005. Mane and a group of his friends allegedly shot at another group of people. The rapper didn’t receive jail time because he claimed that he shot in self-defense.

Mane was charged eight years later for possessing a gun as a felon. As a result, he was offered a plea deal and spent the next two years in prison.

On May 26, 2016, Mane was released from prison. Two months later, he dropped a new fire album called, Everyday Living.

Six months later, on November 22, 2016, Mane proposed to his long-time girlfriend Keyshia Ka’Oir. Have you seen her engagement ring? It is breathtaking!

2017 – Present

Mane continues to do things that will surprise us. He recently released a new book called The Autobiography of Gucci Mane and he dropped his newest album Mr. Davis on Friday the 13th.

We look forward to seeing what is next for Mane and his soon-to-be wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.

VIEW GALLERY

2018

Gucci Mane announced his plans to release a biopic based on his memoir The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.