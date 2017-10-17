VIEW GALLERY

Don’t let her fab looks and royal sass mislead you. Keyshia Ka’oir worked hard to get where she is today, and she won’t let you forget it. Keyshia is a model and entrepreneur with footholds in a number of beauty, fitness and cosmetic lines.

And now, with her royal wedding coming up, it’s high time we take a look at just how hard she worked to get to this point. She’s not afraid to prove that she’s worthy of standing beside her millionaire husband, Gucci Mane.

Keyshia Ka’oir’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $2 Million

Let’s take a look at how she’s earned her riches, shall we?

Early life

Keyshia Ka’oir, also known as Keyshia Watson, was born on January 10, 1985 in Kingston, Jamaica. She eventually moved to Florida at the age of 17 and already made her first million by the age of 26, according to Earn the Necklace.

Before she reached the pinnacle of her modeling career, Keyshia worked as a Miami-based stylist for celebrities, actors and musicians. Eventually news spread of her skill before she was asked to be featured in Timbaland’s music video “Say Something,” which launched her modeling career.

2009 – 2010

This was a particularly memorable year for Keyshia, seeing as how she was named Model of the Year for XXL. This is also when she caught the eye of Gucci Mane, a well known rapper that asked her to appear in one of his music videos. It didn’t take long for sparks to fly. The two shortly began a relationship that holds true today.

Keyshia eventually added “entrepreneur” to her list of skills after staring her own cosmetic line: KA’OIR.

2011 – 2014

Following her modeling success, Keyshia also went on to start her own line of cosmetics and workout equipment. Her company, KA’OIR Cosmetics, later partnered with Trina to create her signature line of lipstick: Neon Rockstarr. Keyshia is also known for her Ka’Oir Waist Eraser fitness belt, which she features regularly on her Instagram.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend Gucci Mane was sent to prison in May 2014, which put a big hold on their relationship. He was eventually released in late 2016.

2016 – Present

Following Gucci’s release from prison, he decided to surprise her in the middle of a basketball game. On November 22, 2016, Gucci proposed to Keyshia with an impressive 25-carat ring (worth roughly $2.2 million).

After being engaged for nearly a year, their wedding was scheduled to take place on October 17, 2017 at the Four Seasons in Miami, Florida. For those that weren’t given an invite, the happy couple opted to have their royal wedding live streamed through BET.

2018

To tease her new wig line ‘Ka’oir Hair’, Keyshia Ka’oir has gone totally topless.