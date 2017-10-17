Howard University Shooting: Full Story & Must-See Details

VIEW GALLERY

Washington’s D.C.’s police department reported that they are responding to an active shooter at Howard University’s campus.

There is no other information right now or confirmation, but students are told to take precaution if on campus.

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

Police received reports of a shooter on campus around noon. They were quickly on campus and tweeted out about the alleged shooting a little after 12:21 PM.

Active shooter response on campus @HowardU nothing confirmed pic.twitter.com/212KpphV85 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) October 17, 2017

A WTOP reporter tweeted that police were evacuating an educational building on campus.

Police say they have evacuated an academic support building on Howard University's campus and are looking for a shooter. Still unconfirmed. — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) October 17, 2017

Howard University hasn’t emailed students about the shooting. Students have taken to Twitter to confirm the shooting and what the police on campus have told them to do.

Received confirmation that shots fired in the Health Sciences building @HowardU … EVERYONE SHOULD STAY IN CLASSROOMS, DORMS, ETC — Lenox Ramsey Jr (@lenoxramsey) October 17, 2017

information is being given to students from officers on the ground … students are being asked to stay away from Georgia Ave side of campus — Lenox Ramsey Jr (@lenoxramsey) October 17, 2017

police helicopters spotted over campus … university hasn't notified any students or staff of situation — Lenox Ramsey Jr (@lenoxramsey) October 17, 2017

How is it that there was/is an active shooter on the Howard University campus and the school does nothing to alert students? — Ericka Martin (@MsErickaM) October 17, 2017

Students are making their way to their dorms as an act of precaution at Howard University. — Jen 🌼🇩🇪🇺🇲 (@jenflowers) October 17, 2017

Howard University students have been very politically vocal these past few months. Students protested James Comey’s speech on campus and their cheerleaders have been taking a knee during the national anthem. There is no information if these politically charged actions and the potential shooting are connected.

This is a developing story.

Update

Howard University tweeted that they were anonymously made aware of a shooter on campus. The police are currently sweeping the campus.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Students and staff should take shelter and stay there until the campus is safe.

Update

Howard University just tweeted out that there is no confirmation and police are still sweeping.

UPDATE: Still investigating. Police are sweeping all buildings. HU community, please stay in place, shelter in place. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Update

Howard University tweeted out at 1:51 PM that the police are still investigating and sweeping campus.

HU Community, please continue to stay in place & shelter in place. Authorities continue to sweep buildings. We appreciate your patience. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Stay safe if you’re on campus.

Update

Howard University tweeted at 2:08 PM that all university buildings were swept and are cleared.

UPDATE: All HU buildings have been cleared by authorities. Thank you for your patience. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

There is no confirmation if there was a potential shooter found or if the authorities didn’t find a threat.