VIEW GALLERY

Former F.B.I director James Comey gave a speech today at Howard University’s Convocation and it didn’t go as planned. He was met with student protesters who began chanting when he took the podium.

https://twitter.com/abihall_/status/911258614798716929

Before he even began speaking protestors began yelling. They were chanting “Get out James Comey, you’re not our homie!” and “Black lives matter here!” Comey recognized the group of student protestors by asking them to “hear him out.” They continued with their disruption and Comey continued to try and give his keynote.

Before the speech began, protesters chanted "Get out of here Comey, you're not our homie!" https://t.co/n7isDryEvY pic.twitter.com/ssJSjrsauo — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 22, 2017

Comey criticized the protestors in his speech when they wouldn’t subside. “The rest of the real world is where it’s hard to find people who will listen with an attitude that they might actually be convinced of something,” he said. “Instead of what happens in most of the real world and about four rows in this auditorium, is that people don’t listen at all. They just try to figure out what rebuttal they’re going to offer once you’re done speaking.”

WATCH: Former FBI Director James Comey gives convocation address at Howard University amid protests https://t.co/mL5HyNMxbG — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 22, 2017

In August Howard University announced that Comey would be a special lecturer at the university. According to NBC, Comey will give five lectures on various topics and donate his $100,000 to a scholarship fund.

This was Comey’s first appearance at Howard this year and there is no telling how the rest of his time at the university will go.