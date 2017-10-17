The pill is the staple birth control option, but many women are opting for other forms of birth control that aren’t daily. IUD’s are becoming increasingly popular and so are birth control implants. But this woman’s horror story may make you think twice about getting an implant.

Kelly King had a birth control implant in her arm for five months before she decided to take it out. According to the Daily Mail, the implant made her have intense mood swings so she wanted it taken out.

When the doctor went to remove the implant he couldn’t find it. A simple removal procedure turned into a whole ordeal. King then went into a two-hour surgery and watched while doctors tried to find her birth control implant. She was awake the entire time while watching doctors poke and prod inside her arm.

She left with the implant still inside her and five scars with stitches. She was so traumatized by the experience that she waited five more months before seeking medical help again to remove the implant.

Later on, an ultrasound revealed that the device was near her armpit. She had surgery to have it remove. King’s arm was in so much pain post surgery but it was worth it. Now she is finally sharing her experience because she wants women to know that maybe an implant isn’t the best option. The side affects can be intense, like King’s, and make you feel crazy and emotional.

Also make sure you get the implant put in properly so it can be taken out properly.