Breast cancer is a horrible thing to go through. Watching someone you love go through the process of cancer, including chemo and its side effects, is hard, so being a survivor and having had to get through the experience is the mark of a true hero. It requires so much strength.

Stephanie Kelly is a two-time victor against breast cancer as well as a 42-year-old mother of four. After a positive test for the BRCA1 gene, Kelly had to make a tough choice. In the end, she decided to undergo a double mastectomy. Though she says she felt “calm” about the results, it was go-time on bravery in the face of a tough surgery.

One of her greatest comforts in getting through treatment and recovery was Wonder Woman, a superhero that she felt a strong connection to. Eventually, Wonder Woman became Kelly’s ally and she started noticing a collection of Wonder Woman-themed gifts filling her room.

“I have always loved Wonder Woman, and during this time I began to joke that I was going to be like Wonder Woman and be strong and unfazed by the things I needed to do that scared me,” Kelly told People.

Her next decision seemed like a no-brainer.

She decided to give her scars a makeover with the help of her comrade’s favorite symbol and the work of Jamie Epsy, an artist at Lovely Monkey in Whitmore Lake, Michigan.

“Along with Wonder Woman, I was also drawn to images of the phoenix and how the bird reconstructs itself from the ashes of its former body,” Kelly said. “I brought both of these ideas to my tattoo artist, Miss Jamie at Lovely Monkey in Whitmore Lake, Michigan, and she designed my amazing chest piece. I absolutely love it!”

“I have this image of strength, power and fearlessness across my chest and that continues to build me up,” Kelly said. “I see my scars now as entirely positive.”