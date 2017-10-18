In a shocking display of callousness, President Donald Trump has come under fire for reportedly telling the widow of a fallen soldier that her husband “knew what he was getting himself into.”

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson alledges that she overheard the insensitive comments as Trump called Sgt. David Johnson’s wife, Myeshia Johnson, a weeks after Sgt. Johnson was killed earlier this month during a mission in Niger. He was a 25-year-old Florida resident and his wife was pregnant with their child at the time of his passing.

USASOC identifies fourth soldier killed in Niger. Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/G3JXEobU8k — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) October 7, 2017

Representative Wilson stated that while Trump was on speaker phone with Mrs. Johnson, he alluded to the fact that her deceased husband “knew what he signed up for” when enlisting in the military.

“But that’s not the worst part,” Wilson continued. According to the New York Times, Johnson “was crying the whole time and when she hung up the phone, she looked at me and said ‘he didn’t even remember his name.’ That’s the hurting part.”

This morning, Trump went on Twitter and denied ever making such comments, saying that the story was “fabricated.”

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

“I don’t know what kind of proof he could be talking about,” Wilson told CNN earlier this morning. “I’m not the only person that was in the car. And I have proof, too. This man is a sick man. He’s cold-hearted and feels no pity or sympathy for anyone.”

President Trump still has yet to provide the alleged “proof” of any lies, but no matter who is telling the truth, our hearts go out to Sgt. Johnson’s widow and his loved ones.