VIEW GALLERY

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane finally tied the knot.

The couple’s $1.7 million wedding in Miami aired on BET on October 17 and marked the premiere of The Mane Event reality series.

Ka’oir has been sharing many photos of her bedazzled wedding dress and sparkling headpiece on Instagram and Twitter along with the caption, “Mrs. Davis #1017.” For someone who didn’t have a dress just one week before the ceremony, Ka’oir stunned the crowd. Her long-sleeved white gown hugged her curves and was covered from head-to-toe in tiny, silver beads which she helped design herself. The creation featured feathers and a diamond headdress with earrings and a bouquet to match.

Ka’oir told People magazine that she wanted “a royal wedding” with “all white with diamonds and crystals.” And that’s exactly what she got.

Ka’oir and Mane shared photos of their wedding rehearsal earlier in the week where the rapper surprised his bride with a new car.

Mane proposed to Ka’oir after six years of dating at an Atlanta Hawks game in November of 2016. When the kiss cam zoned in on them and popped up on screen, Mane got down on one knee and slipped a 25-karat diamond ring on Ka’oir’s finger.

If you want to see more of the couple’s journey to the alter, tune in on Tuesdays at 10:00 P.M. EST on BET to watch Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event. But, at the least, you should scroll through some of the wedding photos because Ka’oir looked like an actual goddess.

Cheers to the happy couple!