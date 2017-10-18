VIEW GALLERY

Demi Lovato’s documentary, Simply Complicated, premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, October 17. The film is extremely eye-opening to how easy it is to hide your struggles and how you really don’t know what goes on in a person’s life behind closed doors.

From struggling with mental illness to her battle with addiction, Lovato lays it all out on the table for her fans in front of the camera. The documentary also features accounts from close members of her inner circle, including Nick and Joe Jonas, giving details about how her life was almost destroyed.

The film shows that these hardships are an essential part of who Lovato is today especially in regards to her music. “I know what music can get you through, I know what music can do emotionally for somebody because I’ve experienced it myself,” she said. “And I wanted to create that for other people. There’s nothing more beautiful than being able to connect with people through music, in my eyes.”

Lovato is really a prime example of what it means to be strong and she is a true inspiration. She really kicked life in the butt and is doing absolutely incredible. If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch the documentary, you should definitely check it out.

Here are five of the biggest bombshells from the documentary.

1. Her eating disorder.

Honestly, Lovato has been pretty open about her struggles with bingeing and purging. She explained to her manager, “When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and then I end up bingeing and I don’t know how to figure out how to be alone.” She continued:

“I would bake cookies for my family and I would eat all of them and nobody would have any to eat. That was my first memory of food being that medicine for me. Body image, what I’m going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn’t eat. It’s just constant. Like I get envious toward people that don’t struggle with an eating disorder just because I feel like my life would be so much easier.”

2. Her struggle with addiction.

The media hasn’t heard as much about the star’s challenges with drugs and alcohol, but Lovato opened up about her first experience with cocaine and how much that affected her. “My first time doing coke, I was 17 working on Disney Channel, and I was with a couple of friends and they introduced me to it,” Lovato explained. “I was scared because my mom always told me that your heart could just burst if you do it. But I did it anyways and I loved it. I felt out of control with the coke the first time that I did it.”

3. Her diagnosis with bipolar disorder.

Lovato is putting it all out there and being open with her fans about all of her hardships, including having bipolar disorder. The Hollywood star was diagnosed at age 18, which is when she first began treatment. “When I got diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it just made sense,” she said. “When I was younger I didn’t know why I would stay up so late writing and playing music, and then I learned about episodes of mania and I realized that’s probably what it was. I was manic. In a way, I knew that it wasn’t my fault anymore. Something was actually off with me.”

4. When things got physical with a backup dancer.

Back in 2010, while on tour with the Jonas Brothers, Lovato punched one of her backup dancers, Alex Welch, in the face and immediately quit the tour and entered rehab. It happened on the plane when Lovato walked up to Welch, punched her in the face and walked away without saying a word. Nick Jonas was there when the incident went down and explained, “I was angry because a week before I pleaded with her to confide in me. We talked on the plane for two hours,” a conversation that Lovato doesn’t even remember having. Apparently, the singer was convinced that Welch ratted her out for being on Adderall.

5. Her love for Wilmer Valderrama.

Lovato dated Wilmer Valderrama, a That ’70s Show alumni, for nearly six years before they broke up in 2016, but the love she has for him has never faded. “I’ve never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer and I still love him,” Lovato told her viewers. “When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything.” She explained that relied on him to fulfill her loneliness, but she needs to learn how to take care of herself.

Click here to watch Simply Complicated.