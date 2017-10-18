Thie 5-year-old Michigan girl started bringing milk money for a classmate and now, with the help of her grandma, is raising more money than she ever imagined.

It all started when Sunshine Oelfke dumped out her entire piggy bank on the floor and started counting. According to CBS News, Sunshine’s grandmother Jackie asked Sunshine what she was doing with her money. While Sunshine was putting coins and dollars in a plastic bag she said, “I am going to give it to my friend at school because she doesn’t get milk for snack. Her mom don’t have any milk money and I do.”

Jackie explained how Sunshine’s mom is a drug addict and is in and out of prison, so she raises Sunshine. She never tells Sunshine she can’t do something especially when she puts her mind to it. So they collected Sunshine’s money and both of them gave her teacher $30 for her classes milk money.

Jackie shared Sunshine’s good deed on her Facebook and people reached out wanting to donate money to Sunshine’s milk mission. Jackie started a GoFundMe because of the requests and in under two weeks has raised over $8,000.

Even though the donations are rolling in Sunshine is still donating her chore money to her classmates. Every kid in Sunshine’s class will now be able to have the option of free milk for the rest of the year.