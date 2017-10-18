VIEW GALLERY

Every fast food chain has a signature item that is so iconic that is can be recognized anywhere. McDonald’s french fries can be spotted anywhere and so can Popeyes’ fried chicken.

Yelpers are currently attacking Long Beach, California restaurant Sweet Dixie Kitchen for reselling Popeyes’ iconic fried chicken. They are encouraging other users to leave one-star reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp page because they are using Popeyes’ fried chicken as their own.

Yelp user Tyler H. started the one star review trend. His review began with, “THE CHICKEN THEY USE IS FROM POPEYES!” Tyler then went on to describe his experience at Sweet Dixie Restaurant. He said that him and his friends saw workers quickly bring a box of Popeyes chicken into the kitchen. “I wanted to believe that this was just a snack for the workers, but alas it was not,” he wrote.



Tyler ordered the chicken and waffles because he wanted to see if it was Popeyes. Once he confirmed it to himself he asked the waiter. “I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken. After checking he admitted that they do in fact use Popeyes.”

In the end, he said the restaurant should write on their menu that they serve Popeyes or just go to Popeyes for chicken and not to Sweet Dixie Restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant, Kimberly Sanchez, responded to Tyler H.’s review. Her response was far from understanding or nice. Sanchez admits that yes, the fried chicken they use is from Popeyes. She also said that the gumbo and other menu items are from various local food vendors.

She then goes on to diminish Tyler’s claims by saying how they also don’t grow their own vegetables and don’t mill their own flour. Sanchez also admits that they sometimes the restaurant get carnitas from other restaurants, “and if we run out of our own slow cooked pork, in order to keep our menu intact, I will order a batch of carnitas from the best place in Long Beach,” she wrote.

Clearly, she doesn’t understand how running a restaurant works.

The negative reviews have been flooding Sweet Dixie Restaurant’s Yelp page ever since.