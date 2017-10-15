Last summer, McDonald’s announced that it is rolling out burgers with kale and Sriracha Mac sauce, a move that many consumers applauded. While the news itself didn’t prompt an overwhelming online response, a resurfaced tweet about the “millennial” burgers has launched an all-out meme.
Inc. titled an article about the kale burgers “McDonald’s Just Rolled Out Radical New Burgers With Millennials’ Favorite Ingredient,” back in July. Now, three months later, millennials are revisiting the tweet to consider what exactly their “favorite ingredient” might be.
From student loan forgiveness to universal healthcare to rose gold to avocado toast, people are 100 percent sure that millennials’ favorite ingredient is not kale.
Consider your deepest millennial desires with these hilarious entries.