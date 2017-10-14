My cooking repertoire is admittedly limited, but I mastered peanut butter sandwiches in the second grade. My mom began asking me to make my own lunches for school, complete with grapes, fruit snacks, and tiny packets of pretzels from Costco, and in spreading the peanut butter on Wonder bread, assembling a sandwich, I found some semblance of independence, of accomplishment.

Now, Food Network is here to take my hard-earned skills away from me. The cooking conglomerate posted a video to Facebook in late September that has garnered 10 million views informing us that we have all been doing peanut butter wrong.

See, instead of spreading peanut butter on bread, we should be spreading globs of it on wax paper, spreading them out with a rolling pin, freezing them, cutting them into squares, then freezing those squares so that they are ready come sandwich time.

I mean, what a time-saver.

Blogger Bev Weidner points out that there are no such thing as peanut butter slices.

“There’s this whole convenience thing with sandwiches. Little slices of meat. Slices of cheese. Pickle slices. Well, why aren’t there peanut butter slices?”

How to Make Peanut Butter Slices with Bev Cooks Behold the brilliant peanut butter hack you never knew you needed! #momwins with Bev Cooks Posted by Food Network on Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The entire video reads like an SNL sketch, and we aren’t the only ones who have noticed. In fact, a quick perusal of the comments section is more rewarding than the video itself.

“Show someone making ice cubes next. Be sure to post the recipe.”

“Screw that, where’s my recipe for cereal? Is the milk first or the cereal? I MUST KNOW!”

“I cant be the only one that doesn’t have an issue spreading peanut butter.”

“Love this…since having kids I had to quit my job due to the amount of time I needed to spread peanut butter each day…maybe now I can go back to work part-time!”

“Who actually has one of those honey dipper wands? What is she the Honey Nut Cheerios Bee?”

“If you can’t spread PB without tearing the bread, you have no business being on the Food Network.”

“I hate all the prep work of cooking. All that time it takes to fill your pot with water so you can cook your pasta. Now I boil my water in advance, put it in an ice cream bucket, throw it in the freezer, and anytime I need boiled water I just grab it, wait for it to thaw, pour it in my pot and boil it again. It saves absolutely no time, but by creating this hack I feel like I have knowledge in the kitchen.”

“If you have trouble slicing an apple, just put it in the freezer, until it’s completely frozen, then throw it against a wall. it’ll smash into a thousand pieces. Just simply sweep them up and hey presto, easy to eat apple pieces.”

How dare Food Network make me unlearn how to make a peanut butter sandwich? Life is complicated enough without taking this basic skill away from me.