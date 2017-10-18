University Of Missouri Shooting: Full Story & Must-See Details

The University of Missouri tweeted out that there is an active threat near Hitt Street and Locust Street.

MU Alert reports an active threat near Hitt St/Locust St https://t.co/6BXzIBsDxU for confirmed details. Only call MUPD in an emergency — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

According to KMOV, there are reports that a woman has a handgun on campus.

https://twitter.com/Mizzou/status/920690131211874304

The MU Online Emergency Information Center the woman is reportedly suicidal. She is reportedly wearing a Mizzou hoodie, brown pants and flip-flops.

https://twitter.com/Mizzou/status/920690212728197122

The campus is not on lockdown right now, but students have to stay away from the area on Hitt and Locust. The subject was reportedly near the Memorial Union now.

https://twitter.com/Mizzou/status/920694451877613568

Mizzou is in Columbia, Missouri and was founded in 1839.

Update

MU Alert just tweeted out that the subject’s phone is being tracked and is believed to be in the White Campus area.

Subject’s phone is being pinged and believed to be in the White Campus area. — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

White Campus is east of the Francis Quadrangle.

The university is telling students and staff to stay indoors and away from the area. They also released more information about the subject. She is an African-American woman in her last twenties wearing a black Mizzou hoodie with gold lettering and she is about 5 foot 4 inch and weighs 120 pounds.

Update

Mizzou tweeted confirming that no shots have been fired yet.

No shots fired. Suicidal woman reported walking near White Campus area with a handgun in hand. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

Update

Mizzou tweeted that the Chancellor encourages students to skip class so they remain safe.

https://twitter.com/Mizzou/status/920709167832289285

Update

The university just tweeted that law enforcement has located the subject off campus and that she is safe. She is no longer a threat to campus.

Law enforcement has located the subject involved off campus. The subject is safe and there is no further threat to campus. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

No further information has been released about the subject.