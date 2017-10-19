The Cleveland State University campus is outraged over anti-LGBTQ posters hung on on the school’s grounds. To say that the following details are triggering is an understatement, so please be warned that there is graphic discussion of suicide and homophobia in relation to the poster.

The fliers encouraged LGBTQ-identified students to kill themselves, used homophobic slurs and touted troubling statistics about the high rate of suicides in the LGBTQ community.

These fliers were posted around my sister’s campus @CLE_State, and also here is the response from @PresBerkman. My question is do you.. pic.twitter.com/FcrRf9q1ZF — Brittany Leelyn (@BrittaLeexox) October 17, 2017

Ronald Berkman, the President of CSU, didn’t do anything about it, which outraged students even more. Instead of condemning the act, he defended it, claiming that it qualified as free speech. He later took to Twitter to defend his reaction.

Dear CSU community, please join me for an open meeting tomorrow to discuss a recent incident involving an anti-LGBTQ+ poster on campus. pic.twitter.com/ae1u7wBty3 — Harlan M. Sands (@CSU_President) October 17, 2017

CSU students responded flawlessly, telling him exactly what they thought of the posters and his response.

The first amendment does not protect hate speech. — AKeydel (@Akeydel) October 17, 2017

There was never a need to defend free speech. ALL he had to do was stand up for LGBTQ students. This is what bad leadership looks like. — Brandon Snead (@brandonsnead) October 18, 2017

LGBTQIA students, faculty, staff & allies at CSU time to protest and raise awareness until this man is out of office. Unbelievable. — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) October 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/cisphobic_fart/status/920584163975188480

The Human Rights Campaign has spoken up about this and they also are not happy with Berkman’s response. They released a statement to Insider Higher Ed saying, “It’s disappointing that CSU President Ronald Berkman failed to initially grasp the seriousness of the despicable anti-LGBTQ fliers that appeared on his campus.”

The president of CSU has not responded yet to his students’ expressions of hurt and anger. We hope that everyone on campus stays safe.