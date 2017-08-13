It’s maddening enough to work as a waiter or waitress, dependent on tips in order to make rent, without discriminatory customers. In the last few months alone, more and more stories have been coming to light of customers withholding tips from their deserving wait staff for bigoted reasons.

Samantha Heaton, a 20-year-old Buffalo Wild Wing waitress, experienced this form of discrimination first-hand when she served a family of five, who refused to tip her on a $60.55 bill due to her rainbow LGBTQ tattoo.

In lieu of a tip, the family left her a rude note: “Can’t tip someone who doesn’t love Jesus! Bad tatoo [sic].”

Heaton’s friend posted a photo of the receipt and of the tattoo on Twitter. The photo has garnered over 50,000 likes and 20,000 retweets at time of writing, and people are responding to the tweet with disgust and offering to send money to Heaton to make up for being stiffed.

Just a reminder, customers/people like this REALLY exist. LOVE IS LOVE. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/B6xG4c9yhd — Emily (@sotakounz) August 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/SamanthaHeaton9/status/896087302358814720

“I went above and beyond for this couple, and for them to leave that kind of hurt,” Heaton told the Rock River Times of the incident, explaining that they said nothing while they were dining, and were pleasant to her. “Like, I have bills to pay too.”

She herself is a Christian and argues that “as a Christian, thou shall not judge. What if one day their kids grow up and want to be with the same sex, are they going to disown them? Throw them on the street?”

As for whether she regrets getting the tattoo?

“Someone asked me the other day if I would go back in time and get the same tattoo and I said, ‘No I would get it bigger.'”