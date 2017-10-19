VIEW GALLERY

Last night the Cleveland Cavaliers annual Big Shots Little Stars charity event was held. The fundraiser matches pediatric cancer patients with players from the Cavaliers. The kids get all dressed up and then walk down the runway with their Big Shot basketball player.

The event is super special for everyone involved. LeBron James was paired with a young girl named Kaleia. Before the two walked the Flashes Of Hope runway they shared a sweet moment backstage.

The video captures LeBron holding Kaleia with a big grin on his face. Kaleia, who was in a big fluffy pink dress, calls LeBron silly. LeBron then smiles and calls Kaleia silly back. She giggles and hearts everywhere melted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaamJR5Fqgp/?taken-by=theshaderoom

LeBron and Kaleia then rocked the runway afterward and of course, LeBron was carrying her the entire way. The Cavs posted the video of the two giggling backstage and LeBron quote tweeted it and said, “My beautiful princess from last night! Kaleia you’re amazing and I love you!”

My beautiful princess from last night! Kaleia you're amazing and I love ❤️ you! https://t.co/j2lbvRtX73 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 19, 2017

LeBron wasn’t the only Big Shot who shared a heartfelt moment with their Little Star. Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade and Tristan Thompson all posted Snapchats with their partner for the night.

It seems like the event was a huge hit. LeBron’s charitable work is just as impressive as his basketball accomplishments. His organization, The LeBron James Family Foundation helps kids in Akron, Ohio, his hometown, to succeed in school. The program also linked up with Akron University so now all the kids who succeed in high school will have free tuition.

LeBron is truly too good for this world. Time to watch that video on repeat for the rest of the day.