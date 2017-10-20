VIEW GALLERY

Nicki Minaj is reportedly planning on testifying at her brother’s ongoing child rape trial.

Her brother, Jelani Maraj, was accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter multiple times in 2015. The supposed rapes occurred after Jelani married the girl’s mother Jacqueline Robinson.

Nicki has remained pretty quiet about the rape trial, but she did pay her brother’s bail. But now the rapper is going to take the stand. Jelani’s attorney claims that the rape allegations are fake and they’re just to extort money from Nicki. Daily Mail reports that the accusers told Nicki if they paid them $25 million they would drop the rape charges.

The extortion is the supposedly the reason why she is going to testify. Nicki has been quiet about her brothers legal battle and hasn’t answered any questions regarding the allegations. People think she should speak out about it, but at the same time, it is a family personal matter.