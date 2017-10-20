This story begs the question, ‘HOW?’ and “WHAT?” More specifically, ‘how could an unpaid Waffle House bill in Louisiana lead police to uncover a sophisticated identity theft operation in Los Angeles?

The answer is simple, but also ridiculous. Two men did a casual dine and dash at a Waffle House in Louisianna. Their bill was a little over seven dollars. According to the Los Angeles Times, Waffle House employees called the police and reported the two men and said they were driving a U-Haul van. The officers spotted a U-Haul van at a nearby hotel.

When the cops started approaching the passenger took off and ran into the woods. A police dog tracked down the runaway passenger and the driver was arrested. The Deputy Chief Daniel Hunter said that when law enforcement searched the van what they found was shocking.

There were fake IDs, credit cards, credit card skimming devices and of course a Waffle House receipt for $7.41. The skimming devices were put on multiple gas station pumps to steal credit card information. The masterminds behind the crimes are linked to an advanced identify theft operation in California. Officials are working with Secret Service to bring in more arrests.

The driver, Stayshawn D. Stephens, 20, is from California and the passenger, Richard A. Brown, 18, is from Indiana. They both flew out to New Orleans to install the skimming devices. They were both charged with identity theft, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse and theft by fraud. Stephens has additional charges of criminal damage to property, driving with suspended license, fraudulently acquiring credit cards and forgery. Brown’s additional charges are battery on a police officer and resisting arrest by flight.

Remember to always pay your bills and leave your waiter a nice tip, because they could call the cops on your and how knows what would happen then!