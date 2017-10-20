Twitter user, Old_Orleans who’s name is Roy, tweeted that he was sitting next to a professor from Howard University on a flight. The professor was grading tests the entire time, so Roy got a good look at who was passing with flying colors and who needed to spend more time in the library.
One student, Taiwan Jones did so bad on his midterm that Roy had to tweet about it and send his condolences.
Roy felt really bad for Taiwan because he’s probably enjoying his weekend and has no idea what is waiting for him this upcoming week.
Roy’s tweet blew up and then eventually #FindTaiwan started trending in Washington DC, where Howard University is.
https://twitter.com/VentricFletcher/status/921185546302566400
https://twitter.com/CarlBlazeLIVE/status/921130480052965376
The search party was successful. The internet can accomplish a lot when it wants to. Taiwan’s friend texted him a screenshot of the tweet asking him if it was about him.
He responded to Roy’s tweet with a simple, but an amazing response.
Other students reached out to console Taiwan. But as an ancient collegiate prophet once said, ‘C’s get degrees.’
The moment was bittersweet because he did fail his midterm, but he also went viral. At least he isn’t salty about the viral tweet and thinks it’s funny.
Someone show Taiwan how to use Quizlet stat.