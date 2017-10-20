Twitter user, Old_Orleans who’s name is Roy, tweeted that he was sitting next to a professor from Howard University on a flight. The professor was grading tests the entire time, so Roy got a good look at who was passing with flying colors and who needed to spend more time in the library.

One student, Taiwan Jones did so bad on his midterm that Roy had to tweet about it and send his condolences.

This professor graded tests next to me the whole flight. If there’s a Taiwan Jones at Howard, boy you failed the fuck out ya midterm 😩 — roy. (@Old_Orleans) October 19, 2017

Roy felt really bad for Taiwan because he’s probably enjoying his weekend and has no idea what is waiting for him this upcoming week.

I just feel bad cuz lil buddy finna enjoy his weekend just come back to class, life in shambles. — roy. (@Old_Orleans) October 19, 2017

Roy’s tweet blew up and then eventually #FindTaiwan started trending in Washington DC, where Howard University is.

https://twitter.com/VentricFletcher/status/921185546302566400

#FindTaiwan alert him & tell him to start sending out emails and scheduling office hour appointments. https://t.co/2ULx2cAr3I — Sharilyn (@Tookiex) October 19, 2017

I’m sorry homie, when you get that “L” on Monday, learn from your mistake, & give ur professor a bad review on RateMyProfessor #FindTaiwan pic.twitter.com/HLeEQhZlf6 — Nathalee Allen (@Nattayyyy) October 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/CarlBlazeLIVE/status/921130480052965376

The search party was successful. The internet can accomplish a lot when it wants to. Taiwan’s friend texted him a screenshot of the tweet asking him if it was about him.

Ya my boi Moe sent me this and my heart straight dropped pic.twitter.com/RUNmy69Dul — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

He responded to Roy’s tweet with a simple, but an amazing response.

Other students reached out to console Taiwan. But as an ancient collegiate prophet once said, ‘C’s get degrees.’

Damn bruh, I know the how you feel. 😂 study up bro, you got the final. ✊ — Garrett (@GGolt65) October 20, 2017

Nah you gotta show him how the internet did you!! #LetTaiwanRetakeHisMidterm — austyn (@selhemsworth) October 20, 2017

Dang, aye it's okay the whole twitter family about to help you study for the next test. — Carrabee🌙💮🔮 (@Care_Gemini) October 20, 2017

The moment was bittersweet because he did fail his midterm, but he also went viral. At least he isn’t salty about the viral tweet and thinks it’s funny.

So… i just found out i failed my midterms but also went viral on the internet and i don’t know how to feel.. — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

Considering I failed my mid term, I feel like I should drop out and pursue the career of a sound cloud rapper — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

Someone show Taiwan how to use Quizlet stat.