Finn Wolfhard has proven that there is no age minimum when it comes to doing the right thing.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things and It actor has fired his agent, Tyler Grasham, amid public allegations that the agent sexually assaulted or acted inappropriately towards young male actors, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

These allegations surfaced when actor and filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipan posted nameless accusations on Facebook in response to the viral #MeToo movement.

While initially refusing to name his abuser, Lipan detailed an inappropriate encounter on the platform:

“We had a ‘business’ lunch to discuss potential [representation]. He ordered me a drink. I said I was 17. He said don’t be rude, this is business, this is how things are done. I didn’t know better. He got me drunk, etc etc etc. SUCH A TIRED CLICHE. … He’s still at APA representing tons of young talent, using a position of power to coerce young boys. Like [Harvey] Weinstein, everyone knows.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grasham then “poked” Lipan on Facebook, an unnerving act which lead the actor to post again — this time naming names.

“His name is Tyler Grasham, an agent at APA Agency,” he wrote. “He told me I’d never work in this biz. He’d have his friends drunkenly call me and berate me. I didn’t do anything at the time. I was young and desperately wanted acceptance within my industry. His threats felt very real. Although my initial reaction yesterday and today was to not make this about me, there’s no better time. Tyler Grasham is still working at APA, where’s his been representing children and teenagers for the last ten years since this happened.

Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting regarding potential agency representation at APA Agency, fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me.”

Lipan’s words have inspired other actors to come forward with allegations against the agent as well, THR reports.

The agency promises that they are looking into the matter.

In the meantime, Wolfhard’s strength in firing his agent in light of these allegations is important. He is telling survivors that he believes them, and holding the agent liable for his actions in a way that is not yet common practice in Hollywood.

Update: Tyler Grasham has been fired from APA Agency.