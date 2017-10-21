This ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Is Dragging His On-Screen Wardrobe & He’s Not Wrong

Oliver Oken may have served as a main source of comic relief on Hannah Montana (as well as the co-creator of the short-lived cheese jerky) but the show’s creators did not seem to think a sharp wardrobe would be on-brand for his character.

In a viral new tweet, Mitchel Musso is lamenting his former character’s lack of style, and people cannot stop laughing at his unfortunate wardrobe design in 2006 – 2011.

“f-kin Diamond plaid, double collar, pants like wtf lookin motherf-ka and the shoes? What in the actual f-k,” he tweeted on Thursday (October 19). “Why they do me so dirty.”

fuckin Diamond plaid, double collar, pants like wtf lookin motherfucka and the shoes? What in the actual fuck. Why they do me so dirty 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ssr7nT2rko — Mitchy (@mitchelmusso) October 19, 2017

Mismatched wardrobe design victim say what?

Profanity aside, we cannot argue with his air-tight photographic evidence. The oversized pin-striped slacks, zipped argyle sweater-over-a-sweater, and collar situation are nothing short of harrowing.

Some empathetic Twitter users pointed out that Hannah’s ensembles weren’t much better — and that all of Disney, well, struggled a little in that era.

Ashley Tisdale fashion game was strong 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/h8GBhzhFuz — ♡ (@avapsycho) October 20, 2017

Others can’t help but mock the wardrobe choice right along with him.

Damn bro. They dressed you like you eat dinner at 2:30 — COKE ESCOVEDO (@Yamscasino) October 19, 2017

https://twitter.com/DestinyCorfee/status/921072406881546241

https://twitter.com/zeexbow/status/921067441437978625

Oliver Oken, you may not have been smokin’, but you made it through the hair-straightening, unnecessary-layering, concept-belting stages puberty along with the rest of us.