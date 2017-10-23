VIEW GALLERY

Typically commercials for woman sanitary products like tampons or pads will show a woman playing a sport and twirling in a field of wildflowers. Then it’ll show you how well the product works by dispensing blue liquid on top of the pad or dunking the tampon into a jar of the blue liquid.

What is this blue liquid? Honestly, why would anyone think of a period and think blue liquid? Periods are caused from the uterus lining shedding, therefore, periods are bloody and red. If your period is blue you need to see a doctor.

Periods are usually a taboo subject and viewed as gross and private. The blue liquid is used instead of red because companies are trying to make periods be more feminine and less volatile.

BodyForm’s latest commercial tackles the stigma around periods and shows actual red blood used to test the pad’s absorbency. It’s a miracle! The commercial also shows boyfriends buying tampons, blood running down a woman’s leg while showering and of course period underwear.

The ad ends with a powerful slogan, “Periods are normal. Showing them should be too.” I couldn’t agree more! They also took a jab at other pad commercials, “Contrary to popular belief, women don’t bleed blue liquid, they bleed blood.” By showing blood they are changing the way the world views and talks about periods.