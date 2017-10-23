VIEW GALLERY

Remember Mitchel Musso? Nope? Same.

Refresher: Mitchel Musso is a former Disney Channel star most well-known for appearing on Hannah Montana. Musso also voiced a character on Phineas and Ferb and released his own self-titled album in 2009. These are all great accomplishments and I’m proud of him, but in the end, his Twitter account may just be his greatest legacy.

You’d probably expect a former Disney Channel star’s Twitter to be full of weird inspirational quotes and like strange, family-friendly memories of fun times on set with Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment. Mitchel Musso’s current Twitter presence is 100% the opposite of whatever you’re expecting and it is the funniest thing on social media.

Musso tweets frequently about “cheeks,” his Disney days and politics (??). For the most part, he seems like your average 26-year-old and not some former teen idol. It’s wild, but mostly it’s just hilarious.

Find sum cheeks tonight. Respect those cheeks. Honor thy cheeks. Savor those cheeks. shoot, let those cheeks clap! but only on cheeks terms. — Mitchy (@mitchelmusso) October 22, 2017

fuckin Diamond plaid, double collar, pants like wtf lookin motherfucka and the shoes? What in the actual fuck. Why they do me so dirty 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ssr7nT2rko — Mitchy (@mitchelmusso) October 19, 2017

I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart. I’d like to take this chance and apologize. To absolutely nobody!

I do wtf I want!!!! — Mitchy (@mitchelmusso) October 19, 2017

“damn bro she won’t text me back”

Well fuck boy…

are you there for her?

did you listen to her?

OR did u go out with ur boys? -I’ll wait — Mitchy (@mitchelmusso) October 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/mitchelmusso/status/918900556793614337

Hi! I'm Mitchel Musso and you already know wtf time it is baby pic.twitter.com/g4zwMmMPVd — Mitchy (@mitchelmusso) October 2, 2017

fucking happy I'm not the president. Because if I was…weed be legal. Gay everything be legal. An all religions. But that's not ok right? — Mitchy (@mitchelmusso) September 13, 2017

If you’re wondering what else he’s up to now, he’s not doing too much acting or music according to his Wikipedia page and IMDB profile. He has a girlfriend and they post a lot of cute pics together, but for the most part, he seems to lead a very normal life out of the spotlight.

So, if you’re still not sure just exactly who Mitchel Musso is, it doesn’t really matter. Just know that his Twitter is wild and you should take a good look at it for a laugh.