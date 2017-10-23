VIEW GALLERY

Sam Smith has come out as non-gender conforming. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he revealed that he doesn’t identify as being a cisgender man.

In the interview he talked candidly about his sexuality, Smith has been out for some time now. “I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village – I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.”

Smith talked about how he dressed growing up and that his idols were Marilyn Monroe and Boy George. He said that he loves heels and went through a phase for two and a half years that he would wear “full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Matens and huge fur coats,” he said.

This prompted Louis Wise, the writer, to ask Smith if he identified as being cisgender. Smither replied, “No. I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers,” and he showed the two Venus symbol tattoos he has on his fingers.

Smith then further explained, “I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”

Smith has been under recent criticism for wearing an R. Kelly shirt after his SNL performance. R. Kelly has been accused of having sex with minors and having an abusive sex cult. Smith’s sophomore album, Thrill of It All, is slated to come out on November 3.