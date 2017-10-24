The Kardashian/Jenner clan is known for their meme-able catchphrases and moments. Whether it’s Kourtney’s iconic “People are dying, Kim!” line or Kim’s photoshoot that broke the internet, the only reason we haven’t given up on Twitter.com yet is because of the genius memes that it always brings us.
Well, they’re back and better than ever with a new Kris Jenner meme that has us, quite literally, screaming. After Kim posted a picture on Instagram of Kris with blonde hair, lounging in a goregous floral outfit with red stiletto boots and a fur shawl, the stans went wild.
Twitter has been blowing up with Kris memes, so we went ahead and compiled our favorites for your personal enjoyment.
https://twitter.com/_JustDenver/status/922553356786249728
The martini glass truly makes the picture. What has been your favorite meme to emerge from this picture? Let us know!