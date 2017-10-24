VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashian/Jenner clan is known for their meme-able catchphrases and moments. Whether it’s Kourtney’s iconic “People are dying, Kim!” line or Kim’s photoshoot that broke the internet, the only reason we haven’t given up on Twitter.com yet is because of the genius memes that it always brings us.

Well, they’re back and better than ever with a new Kris Jenner meme that has us, quite literally, screaming. After Kim posted a picture on Instagram of Kris with blonde hair, lounging in a goregous floral outfit with red stiletto boots and a fur shawl, the stans went wild.

Twitter has been blowing up with Kris memes, so we went ahead and compiled our favorites for your personal enjoyment.

me sitting in delta comfort+ pic.twitter.com/VCnz3R4LZ1 — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) October 24, 2017

This is a rare blonde Kris Jenner. RT for seven years of good luck. pic.twitter.com/PfZKjLiDFt — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 23, 2017

Kris Jenner really look like her husband died from “natural causes” and she telling everyone she started her own business before his passing. pic.twitter.com/87gQlRbATS — BIG MAMA. (@HUMonTHESE) October 23, 2017

Open for Kris Jenner reminding me that I’m poor, again. pic.twitter.com/gV9Gns5VWU — Liz Anya (@marqbrion) October 23, 2017

Kris Jenner with her quarterly “y’all poor af” reminder. pic.twitter.com/9EOY1irrYh — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) October 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/_JustDenver/status/922553356786249728

Kris Jenner is that white step aunt that has been in the family forever that been with Uncle Doug since 87' 🙌👑💎 pic.twitter.com/TWRkLPRjbo — #TheBeardCollector (@HOLLYandherEGO) October 23, 2017

The martini glass truly makes the picture. What has been your favorite meme to emerge from this picture? Let us know!