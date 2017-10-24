Oprah is not only an iconic name but an iconic person. So when the internet stumbled upon Cheyenne Lenee they were shocked that she looked exactly like the famous talk show hostess. Seriously she is Oprah’s twin!
There is one main difference between Cheyenne and Oprah. Cheyenne is a more svelte and curvier Oprah, and let me tell you, the people are loving curvy Oprah.
https://twitter.com/__Cubana/status/921822164789202945
Seriously they look so similar that people are mistaking her for Oprah or Oprah’s long-lost daughter
https://twitter.com/prettyoknigga/status/921346507642728448
People have dubbed her as Magic City Oprah because they think this is what Oprah would look like if she was from Atlanta. According to The Shade Room, Cheyenne thought the nickname was funny and modified it to Motor City Oprah because she is actually from Detroit, not Atlanta.
https://twitter.com/Russ_Mac876/status/922819137713434624
The resemblance between the two is uncanny. Cheyenne didn’t notice the similarities between her and Oprah at first. Now after going viral, she’s mad she isn’t going as Oprah for Halloween.
There is still time to change your costume! If Cheyenne dressed up as Oprah Twitter would lose it.