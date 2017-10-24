VIEW GALLERY

Oprah is not only an iconic name but an iconic person. So when the internet stumbled upon Cheyenne Lenee they were shocked that she looked exactly like the famous talk show hostess. Seriously she is Oprah’s twin!

& on Monday’s …. we Milf 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/9Xlr4pQu5G — ulTITmate warrior (@motorcityoprah) October 16, 2017

There is one main difference between Cheyenne and Oprah. Cheyenne is a more svelte and curvier Oprah, and let me tell you, the people are loving curvy Oprah.

Am I the only that thinks she look like a young/thick version of Oprah Winfrey — FUCC U. (@TheRealNyaaCuhh) October 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/__Cubana/status/921822164789202945

Seriously they look so similar that people are mistaking her for Oprah or Oprah’s long-lost daughter

Me thinking about Oprah having a secret daughter pic.twitter.com/AexE7hjnag — CHLOEXHALLEBETTAWINTHEMGRAMMYSPERIODT (@LaurenAvant2) October 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/prettyoknigga/status/921346507642728448

People have dubbed her as Magic City Oprah because they think this is what Oprah would look like if she was from Atlanta. According to The Shade Room, Cheyenne thought the nickname was funny and modified it to Motor City Oprah because she is actually from Detroit, not Atlanta.

If Oprah was from Atlanta pic.twitter.com/AGQX1KzUq8 — Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) October 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/Russ_Mac876/status/922819137713434624

Well shit Detroit represent!!! I mean damn, Oprah needs to put her on the Harpo team! 😂 She looks like a thick Lauryn Hill too! 🙌🏾 — Carl Jones II (@CarlJonesPhoto) October 24, 2017

The resemblance between the two is uncanny. Cheyenne didn’t notice the similarities between her and Oprah at first. Now after going viral, she’s mad she isn’t going as Oprah for Halloween.

If I had of known this was gonna happen I would’ve been Oprah for Halloween wow pic.twitter.com/A0z5DV07DW — ulTITmate warrior (@motorcityoprah) October 24, 2017

There is still time to change your costume! If Cheyenne dressed up as Oprah Twitter would lose it.