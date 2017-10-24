VIEW GALLERY

On February 1, 2004, Justin Timberlake publicly groped and exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on live television during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was deemed a “wardrobe malfunction,” despite the timing of the incident coinciding perfectly with Timberlake’s lyric, “Gonna have you naked by the end of the song.”

Jackson was ridiculed and slut-shamed for the incident. Disney World immediately took down a statue inspired by the singer. Her album Damita Jo, set for release shortly after the incident, was subsequently blacklisted by television and radio stations. Her invitation to present at the Grammy Awards the following week was revoked. Timberlake’s was not. In fact, Justin Timberlake won several awards that night and addressed the incident during one of his acceptance speeches, scoffing as he admitted that it had been a “rough week for everybody,” making no mention of Jackson or the backlash she faced because of the performance.

The criticism following the incident mostly alluded solely to Jackson being at fault. FCC chairman Michael Powell described the performance as a “classless, crass, and deplorable stunt” while using terminology commonly used to shame women for simply having breasts. Timberlake’s career subsequently soared, his legacy and influence leaving a lasting imprint on the pop music industry. He was seemingly untouched by the controversy, leaving Jackson to suffer the entirety of the ridicule and mockery that ensued.

More recently, Timberlake faced backlash last year for promoting an #AllLivesMatter-style message post-BET Awards. A fan tweeted Timberlake and asked, “So does this mean you’re going to stop appropriating our music and culture? And apologize to Janet too?” it fell on deaf ears. “Oh, you sweet soul,” Timberlake responded. “The more you realize that we are the same, the more we can have a conversation,” which only highlighted his blind spot in regards to the treatment of race, particularly in regards to Janet Jackson. Timberlake’s Twitter reply has since been deleted.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that Justin Timberlake will once again be performing at the Super Bowl’s Halftime Show. There was no mention of Jackson possibly taking part in the performance, let alone being invited back to perform ever again. In fact, sources close to the singer say that she has yet to receive an invitation from Timberlake to join the performance.

Since the announcement, fans have created the hashtag #JusticeForJanet on Twitter to draw attention to the controversy.

The fact that Timberlake is set to perform again whereas Jackson has yet to receive an invitation, let alone a formal apology for the way that the events panned out, reveals how deeply embedded patriarchy and white privilege continue to be in the entertainment industry. Timberlake, a white man, walked away from an incident that was relatively catastrophic for Jackson, a black woman. The media sexualized, tore apart and ridiculed her breasts, her body, her dating habits and her career. She was continuously pressured to apologize for an incident that, whether or not it was intentional, Timberlake seemingly organized and executed. The NFL welcomed Timberlake back to perform with open arms. Would the same welcome have been extended to Jackson? Most likely not, seeing that as far as we know, the NFL has yet to even reach out to Jackson.

But it is Timberlake’s response to the controversy, or rather his lack of his response, that is truly troubling. Apart from briefly expressing excitement at the opportunity to perform again, he has remained silent about the storm that his scheduled performance has created. Seeing that he has based his entire career off of appropriating black culture and music, it is rather ironic that he would allow a major organization like the NFL to silence Jackson, one of the most influential black figures in the music industry and an icon that he has taken musical inspiration from, once again.

Janet Jackson deserves more. And no, not that pitiful excuse for an apology that Timberlake gave at the 2004 Grammys, but a formal, public apology AND an invitation to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl. During a time when severe racial tensions and divisions continue to dominate the country’s political climate, the least that he can do is apologize for his inadequate response to the controversy, the NFL’s dismissive treatment of Jackson and acknowledge his OWN appropriation of black culture in his music.

