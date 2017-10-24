Sherin Mathews Dead: Must-See Photos, Full Story & Details

Weeks ago reports that a 3-year-old girl Sherin Mathews was missing because her adopted father, Wesley Mathews made her stand outside at 3 AM for not drinking her milk.

Law enforcement and locals have been searching for Sherin ever since, but today concludes the end of their search. Yesterday it was reported that a body was found about a half a mile away from the Matthews property.

Today police confirm that the body found is Sherin’s. According to Fox 4 News, officials used dental records to ID the body.

Originally, Wesley’s story was that Sherin wouldn’t drink her milk so as punishment he made her stand outside by a tree. When he returned 15 minutes later Sherin was gone. He waited five hours before calling the police to report Sherin was missing.

He was originally arrested for child abandonment and endangerment, but his charges and story have changed. In a new statement by the police, Wesley gave them a different recount of the events that transpired with his daughter.

“Wesley Mathews said she wouldn’t listen to him. Eventually, the 3-year-old girl began to drink her milk. Wesley Mathews then physically assisted the 3-year-old girl in drinking the milk,” the statement reads.

It continues to say that Sherin began to choke, lose her pulse and died. Wesley didn’t call for help right away. He also admitted to removing her body from the home after she passed. Wesley was taken into custody for injury to child, which is a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $1 million.

Sherin’s mom and Wesley’s wife, Sini Mathews, was allegedly asleep during the incident and was not involved in her daughter’s disappearance or death. She is working with the police.

The medical examiner’s report has yet to be released to prove Sherin’s cause of death.