As usual, the spotlight has found its way back onto Taylor Swift. This time, however, it isn’t her doing. After a recent picture began circulating of her and a fan at a Reputation listening party, fans are speculating that Taylor is, in fact, pregnant. We know, we know: what even?

Nevertheless, the fans took to Twitter to point out that it looks like she has a baby bump underneath her outfit. If you’re having deja vu, it’s probably because fans were recently saying similar things regarding the Kardashian sisters as rumors spread of the possibility that each of the sisters—minus Kendall—is expecting. Sorry Taylor, but some fans are convinced you have a snake—sorry, bun—in the oven.

https://twitter.com/srsrsrsr1111222/status/921216374646521856

https://twitter.com/LostInSpace562/status/921430457551536128

taylor swift drinks club soda with lime & claims it's a vodka soda like pregnant women do at weddings before they are ready to tell anyone — F.A. Smackhead (@fasmackhead) October 20, 2017

Taylor swift is photographed wearing like a peplum top at a bad angle and ppl call her pregnant omg 😭 — cici (@lissomes) October 23, 2017

Thankfully, some fans saw past the bad angle and were not convinced.

https://twitter.com/hecanbemyjailor/status/921832011219615744

Nope she ain't pregnant!!!!!!!! She gained weight from the gym and eating better that's it!!!!!! — Sharon (Aquarius)🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 (@swiftroseup13) October 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/rencelovetaylor/status/922002466542993408

Although, a baby might be the perfect catalyst for a new album. Sneaking as always, Taylor…

Do you think Taylor Swift is pregnant? Let us know!