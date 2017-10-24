As usual, the spotlight has found its way back onto Taylor Swift. This time, however, it isn’t her doing. After a recent picture began circulating of her and a fan at a Reputation listening party, fans are speculating that Taylor is, in fact, pregnant. We know, we know: what even?
Nevertheless, the fans took to Twitter to point out that it looks like she has a baby bump underneath her outfit. If you’re having deja vu, it’s probably because fans were recently saying similar things regarding the Kardashian sisters as rumors spread of the possibility that each of the sisters—minus Kendall—is expecting. Sorry Taylor, but some fans are convinced you have a snake—sorry, bun—in the oven.
https://twitter.com/srsrsrsr1111222/status/921216374646521856
https://twitter.com/LostInSpace562/status/921430457551536128
Thankfully, some fans saw past the bad angle and were not convinced.
https://twitter.com/hecanbemyjailor/status/921832011219615744
https://twitter.com/rencelovetaylor/status/922002466542993408
Although, a baby might be the perfect catalyst for a new album. Sneaking as always, Taylor…
