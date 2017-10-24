VIEW GALLERY

Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson is finally seeing repercussions for the numerous sexual harassment claims against him. Condé Nast International banned the photographer from working with any of their publications which includes, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Teen Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker and much more.

Richardson, 52, work is heavily sexually charged. His photography typically has full frontal nudity and sexual acts either fake or real. Many models have accused him of using his position of power to sexually assault and harass them.

Models Rie Rasmussen, Jamie Peck and Charlotte Waters have all accused the photographer of inappropriate behavior while on shoots. Anna del Gaizo wrote an op-ed for Jezebel about how Richardson sexually assaulted her.

Condé Nast’s decision to ban Richardson comes after sexual assault accusations against movie producer mogul Harvey Weinstein. Since his sexual predatory behavior has come to light many women have been stepping forward and sharing their own workplace sexual assault and harassment stories.

According to the Daily Telegraph, an email was sent out to Condé Nast staff saying that all future work with Richardson should be canceled. Mr. Woolhouse, Condé Nast’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, wrote in an email, “Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material.”

Richardson has continually denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations against him.