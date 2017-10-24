Time to clean out the fridge and PRAY you didn’t eat any vegetables from Target, Trader Joe’s or Walmart recently. Man Packing of Salinas, a California based vegetable packaging company, has recalled vegetables distributed to the three major retailers in the USA and Canada.

According to Cosmopolitan, there was a random testing and there was one positive result for Listeria. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Listeria is a very serious bacteria. It can cause fevering and diarrhea and other symptoms that mimic the flu. For non-pregnant people, Listeria symptoms can range from headaches to convulsions. For pregnant people, Listeria can cause birthing complications and even a miscarriage.

The full list of recalled veggies is long. But what you need to know if you bought any Mann branded vegetables from Walmart you should dispose or return them. Archer Farms, a popular brand at Target should also be thrown out, as well as kohlrabi salad blends from Trader Joe’s.

The bacteria infected vegetables under question are mainly broccoli, cauliflower and kale.

Basically, this is a lesson to us all, stop trying to eat healthily and just eat frozen pizza and ice cream for the rest of eternity.