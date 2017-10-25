VIEW GALLERY

You probably know Kit Harington as Jon Snow from HBO’s beloved Game of Thrones. He was actually a pretty unknown actor before he landed the role, but as a star of one of the world’s favorite television shows and a few feature films under his belt, he has definitely made quite the name for himself.

So, how much is the actor worth right now?

Kit Harington’s estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $12 million.

Let’s see how he got here.

2008 – 2010

Harington actually wanted to be journalist, but decided to pursue acting after watching Waiting for Gadot. He attended drama school and learned all about the harsh realities of being an actor, including hearing “no” much more than “yes.” After graduation, he was given the opportunity to play Albert in the National Theatre production of War Horse. His portrayal of the character won two Oliver Awards and grabbed people’s attention.

2011 – Present

The actor landed his life-changing role as Jon Snow in 2011. He won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2012, an Empire Hero Award in 2015 and was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2016. Game of Thrones makes an estimated $1.1 million per episode.

After his television success, he began snatching roles in films including Pompeii, Seventh Son, Testament of Youth and How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Harington recently got engaged to Rose Leslie who was also in Game of Thrones as Ygritte. He has also appeared on various talk shows and people are loving him. Game of Thrones is set to end after its eighth season next year, but I doubt that Harington will have any issues finding work after that.

2018

According to TMZ reports, Kit Harington was allegedly thrown out of a bar in New York after a dispute around a pool table.