It’s almost Halloween, and if you’re like some people, you’ve been planning your costume since last year’s Halloween. It’s the one night a year you can look someone else, whether it’s an icon or someone completely unexpected. Celebs are just like us, they also spend the night trying to look like anyone but themselves. Some emulate other celebrities, fashion from a previous era, or a fictional character. Many don’t hold back, from wearing an accurate get-up, using props, or smearing on gruesome makeup.

If you don’t yet have a costume, don’t fret. Look through the gallery to get some Halloween inspo from your favorite celebrities over the years.

1. Zendaya as a Zombie Queen

We’re in between terrified and mesmerized.

2. Gigi Hadid as Sandy Olsson and Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit

The legendary Klum never disappoints when Halloween rolls around and in 2015, she’s unrecognizable. Meanwhile, Hadid’s natural hair channels rebellious Sandy perfectly.

3. Beyonce as Janet Jackson and Blue Ivy as MJ

Blue Ivy sports MJ’s signature costume, proving that Halloween for little ones isn’t just about Disney princess gowns.

4. The Crawford and Gerber Family as Punk Rockstars

The photogenic Crawford fam dressed up as punk rockstars and fully delivered with their grunge outfits, makeup, and hair.

5. Khloe Kardashian as Storm

Khloe’s costume is spot-on but we can’t look past the ethereal makeup and hair.

6. Keke Palmer as Aaliyah

Palmer paid tribute to the late Aaliyah with an iconic look from the “Try Again” music video.

7. Nicki Minaj as a Risque Officer

Minaj left little to the imagination in her 2013 costume, not that we’re complaining.

8. Mac Miller as Neo and Ariana Grande as Trinity from The Matrix

Couples who hack together stay together.