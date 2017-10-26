VIEW GALLERY

From its inception, Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty was a game-changer. As soon as Fenty Beauty dropped its impressive shade range and swatched its blindingly fleeky highlighters, awe-struck makeup lovers felt seen, heard and represented. Of course, it helped that Fenty Beauty was accessible from the start, dropping high-quality products at Sephora stores all over the country. Products flew off shelves to rave reviews.

Everything Rihanna touches turns to gold, so nobody was expecting it to be a flop, but the sales figures are just staggering. According to WWD, Fenty Beauty earned $72 million in sales in the span of one, single month. That’s more money than many brands make in several years and it’s also a powerful testament to the power of diversity.

As more brands shied away from expanding their shade ranges for fear of it being less “profitable,” Rihanna embraced people of all colors, gave them options and proved that the industry should be growing. Her sales speak to the buying power and the necessity of quality products for all people.

In the wake of its obvious popularity, more and more makeup companies mysteriously decided to also up their shade range. People took note of the changes, but they also remembered who exactly pioneered the movement. Rihanna is responsible for ushering in a new era of makeup. These sales figures not only prove that, but they will support it even more as brands move forward.

Of course, some of RiRi’s most dedicated followers were more than happy to rejoice and pour it up for everyone’s fave bad gal.

We can’t wait to see what Rihanna does next. Obviously, it’ll be profitable, but even more importantly, it’ll probably continue to change the game.