The mayor of Candela, Italy is trying to encourage people to move to the small Italian town and we all know free is the best way to make people do something. It also helps that the city is a beautiful Italian village.

Nicola Gatta, the mayor, is trying to return the city to its former glory. Gatta says that beautiful hills and architecture of the old town is the perfect place to live. It’s a classic Italian village that is a short drive to the nearest beach, so it’s the best of both worlds. CNN says the population is just 2,700 with basically zero crime.

Candela is a little under an hour away from the beach, about an hour and a half from Bari and about two hours from Naples. The city is in the southeast region of Italy in the Puglia region aka the “boot” part of Italy.

Gatta is trying to increase the population to 8,000 people. The way she plans on doing it is by paying people to move to the city. The government is willing to give 800 euros to singles, 1,200 euros to couples, anywhere from 1,500 to 1,800 euros for families of three and more than 2,000 euros for families of four to five people. But there are a few hoops you have to jump through before the government writes you a check.

Gatta’s plan is to repopulate the area, fill empty houses and get the economy booming, so if you move there you have to fulfill those requirements. You must rent a house in Candela and have a job with a salary of 7,500 euros a year. You can also receive a tax credit for moving.

Live out your European dreams and get paid to live in a quaint Italian village with good food and picturesque buildings. This sounds like a dream.