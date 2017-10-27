VIEW GALLERY

Looks like there is new drama brewing and it’s between Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin. Recently it was announced that Andy Cohen will be replacing Kathy Griffin as Anderson Cooper’s co-host for New Year’s Eve Live.

Andy and Anderson are good friend who just finished up a tour together, so the replacement makes sense. TMZ interviewed Andy at what looks like an airport and asked him about the new gig.

After congratulations were said the TMZ reporter asked Andy, “Have you talked to Kathy at all? Did you run it by her before accepting the position?” Andy responds by incredulously asking, “Who?” over and over again. He then says, “I don’t know her.”

The reporter is in shock and explains how he is replacing Kathy and Andy just plays dumb. He then pretends like he has no idea what Kathy looks like or who she is.

Andy Cohen, who worked closely with Kathy Griffin at Bravo for years, pretends he doesn't know who she is when asked by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/kF0Cs7CVRU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2017

The walking interview is so uncomfortable. Not only should Andy know who Kathy is because he is replacing her, but he was also her boss for 10 years. Andy was an executive on Kathy’s Bravo TV show My Life on the D-List and many comedy specials like Balls of Steel, Kathy Griffin Does the Bible Belt, 50 & Not Pregnant, Gurrl Down and Tired Hooker.

Kathy saw the video and quote tweeted it. In her tweet, she accuses Andy of being “deeply misogynistic” and treated her poorly when he was her boss.

Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic https://t.co/geqFsLtWy1 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 27, 2017

This isn’t the first time Kathy has made negative comments about Andy. According to Page Six, she once said he was a “spineless heiress.”

Andy isn’t one to shy away from the drama and obviously, neither is Kathy so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. Andy hasn’t responded to Kathy’s accusations about being misogynistic. It’s also important to note that a lot of people don’t think gay people can be misogynistic, but that just isn’t true.

Let’s up Kathy’s claim isn’t true because Andy does work with a lot of women.