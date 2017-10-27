VIEW GALLERY

Love them or hate them, you have to admit, the Kardashian-Jenner’s know how to pick hot guys. Blake Griffin has been rumored to be dating Kendall Jenner. But before Jenner latched her finely manicured claws into him, Blake was hot. His cheekbones and jawline could rival Kendall’s. Not only is his face fine, but he’s physically fit and he’s tall. Really tall.

Even if you aren’t a sports person this may not be the first time you’ve seen Blake. Besides being a wildly successful athlete Blake is quite the comedian. He had a hilarious cameo in Broad City.

He played himself in the cameo and he meets Ilana in a club. The two hit it off and go home together, but don’t sleep together because he’s too big – humble brag. So he and Ilana act out hilarious and wild positions all while naked. Watching this scene can make anyone a Blake fan.

A hot man who has a sense of humor and is an athlete? No wonder he’s not single. Boyfriend isn’t the only label Blake has, he is also a dad. He has two kids, a boy and a girl, with former long-time girlfriend Brynn Cameron. Obviously, the two aren’t together anymore and good luck trying to find any photos of Blake’s kids. He rarely talks or posts about them.

