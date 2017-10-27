VIEW GALLERY

Yes, the “Bodak Yellow” Queen and her man of several months, Offset, are still together. Sure, Cardi went off a few days ago and accused her beau of stealing her purple blanket and broke up with him. The internet couldn’t believe it for the few hours that it lasted, but thankfully, Cardi cleared it up on Snapchat, explaining she overreacted. She said the “Bronx Girl” in her and that things with she and Offset are fine. Whew.

Slip-up aside, Cardi and Offset are the definition of couple goals, especially when it comes to supporting each other’s accomplishments. On September 25, the Migos frontman took to Instagram to shout his girl’s accomplishments from the rooftops (or social media). He posted a pic of the announcement that “Bodak Yellow” had overthrown T. Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” as the #1 single on the Billboard Top 100. The caption read, “Ya’ll hoes can’t f*** with my b****.”

We wouldn’t want to, Offset.

Likewise, a few days earlier, Cardi took to Instagram to share a sweet collage-pic of her man with the caption “I’m so proud of you :’) acsxoffset!! @AMERICANCANCER LETS GET THIS SHMONEY.” This was in support of Offset’s goal to raise millions of dollars via donations to go towards The American Cancer Society.

