In two short years, Cardi B went from an unknown to a household name. Out of thin air, the hip hop recording artist has been quickly climbing her way to the top and drew much attention from her short appearance on last Sunday’s VMAs telecast. Her debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #3, and we can’t help but bop along each time we hear it.

It wasn’t all fame and success for Cardi, however. In fact, she got her start not in music, but in exotic dancing. This Bronx Baby has come a long way since 2012, and we can’t wait to see she keep skyrocketing. Let’s break down her journey so far with net worth provided from Celebrity Net Worth.

Cardi B’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $600,000

Originally from The Bronx, New York, Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, was born on October 11, 1992. While she worked at a supermarket like most other teenagers, she was also heavily involved with street gangs around the age of 16.

2012 – 2014

Upon being fired from her supermarket job at age 19, Cardi B received a recommendation to work at a strip club. The gig helped her escape poverty and launch what would soon be a prosperous career. She began to gain attention from many of her Vine and Instagram videos going viral. As her social following grew, so did her hip hop attention.

2015 – 2016

The next two years proved to be great for Cardi B. She began by joining the cast of Love and Hip Hop: New York for its sixth season, staying with the show until December of 2016. In November 2015, her music career began to take off, debuting alongside Jamaican singer Popcaan on the remix single of “Boom Boom” by Shaggy. Later that month, she starred in her first music video for the song “Cheap Ass Weave.” Much more was in store for Cardi B in 2016. In March, she released her first full-length mixtape to critical acclaim. She was then featured on the cover of Vibe and continued her acting career as well, joining the cast of BET’s Being Mary Jane as the character Mercedes.

2017

All Cardi B’s hard work paid off in 2017 as she signed with Atlantic Records in February. Later that month, she performed as the opening act The Lox’s tour alongside Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma. In May, she was nominated for a BET Award for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop artist. Her debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” was released in June to much acclaim. Her album release date is still TBD.

2018

Cardi B expressed her interest to win two Grammy Awards for which she was nominated.