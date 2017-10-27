VIEW GALLERY

I’m all for a good joke among friends, but considering the fairly recent Weinstein allegations, Ellen Degeneres might be facing a “too soon” moment. Our favorite talk show host recently sparked controversy after sharing a photo of her staring down Katy Perry‘s chest, alongside a questionable caption. The tweet immediately sparked harsh backlash from her social media followers, seeing as how she shared it on both Twitter and her Instagram page.

As of late, Ellen nor Perry have commented on this controversy, but it’s only a matter of time before someone steps forward to explain. My money is on Ellen.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

The photo, originally taken back in 2013, was captioned: “Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!”

This line was supposed to be a lyrical reference to Perry’s song “Birthday,” however fans and followers weren’t amused with the humor. In the light of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, Ellen’s post brought on more anger than laughter on Twitter. The talk show host is currently under fire for being inappropriate and for “perpetuating a double standard,” according to The Huffington Post.

Here are a couple reactions we pulled off Twitter.

How is this acceptable with everything going on in Hollywood. If it was a man he would be blasted. Oh, that’s right she is lesbian. #unreal — ⬅️ I Made that! (@jMOTOrist) October 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/JarrodSHagenman/status/923242677273088000

Yes – objectification of women is always a great thing to do— particularly when one has a Talk show she uses to lecture others. Hypocrite — Manny_Ottawa (@manny_ottawa) October 26, 2017

Ouch. You need your PR team to put out those fires ASAP, Ellen. Their outrage only increased after the talk show host just promoted the #MeToo social media campaign, which supported survivors of sexual harassment and abuse. Piers Morgan, a famous British journalist and TV personality, also spoke against Ellen’s tweet. He joined the ranks of angry Twitter users by attributing her message to promoting a double standard.

If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’ https://t.co/lgXNX82Nk8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2017

What do you think? Was Ellen’s birthday tweet as sexist as it sounded or was it all in good fun between friends?