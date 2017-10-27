Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are looking very loved-up recently. Whether it’s because they’re expecting their first child or they just enjoy being in each other’s company, it’s “aww” worthy.

In case you’re new to Kylie and Travis, they started dating in April when they were first spotted at a Houston Rockets game holding hands and then going shopping afterward. The couple has been pretty low-key about their relationship on social media, but where there are no Instagram pics, leave it to the paparazzi to give us what we want. The couple has been sneakily photographed out together on multiple occasions, most recently at a basketball game where fans speculated, based on the bagginess of her shirt, if Kylie was pregnant.

Not-so-spoiler alert: She is.

A few days ago, Kylie and Travis traveled to Houston to relax while they prepare for the arrival of their baby girl.

Hopefully, we’ll see more pics of these two in the future, especially all over their socials. For now, check out the photos they’ve posted of each other below.