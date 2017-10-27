There is nothing more American than beer. On October 27, make sure to have your favorite beer on-deck because it’s a very all-American holiday: National American Beer Day. Time to celebrate!

Beer is one of the most popular drinks across the United States. It’s a very versatile drink, made in several different ways by a ton of different breweries and companies. You’ve got your stouts, your ales and your ciders, and let’s not forget your lagers. No matter the time of year nor the location, beer is always acceptable, even at work. Well, sometimes.

And best of all there is a beer for everyone, so here are the best beers for your tasting pleasure.

Want something sweet?

Try Redd’s Apple Ale.

This beer falls under the ale category and has a very sweet flavor to it. If you’re not into the hard, hoppy taste and looking for something a bit sweet, this might be the beer for you. It has 5% alcohol by volume and only 165 calories per 12oz serving. Redd’s also comes in variety of flavors, so there may be something for everyone’s sweet tooth.

Want something strong?

Loser buys the next round of Natties. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/wEebW9jPyB — Natural Light (@naturallight) June 10, 2016

Try Natural Light.

If you’re looking for a strong beer, this classic college drink might just be the one for you. With a 5.9% alcohol content and 157 calories per every eight ounces, it can definitely get the job done, but please remember to drink responsibly

Want something with that original taste?

Try a Budweiser.

It’s basically the signature drink of sporting events, whether in the stands or at tailgates. This beer boasts an a average 4.2% alcohol content per volume and it’s the one drink that everyone and their mother has tried at least once. If you want a true, gritty taste, this one is for you.

Want something light?

Try Corona Light.

It has a very light beer-esque flavor that won’t destroy your taste buds and it is low in calories at only 99 per 12oz bottle. It also has a lower alcohol content than most other beers, so it’s a nice beer to casually sip while out with friends.

Now that you’ve got your beer ready, there is nothing left to do but toast. Be safe and happy holidays!