It feels as though it was just yesterday that fans were sending their prayers to Selena Gomez after she found out she was in dire need of medical help. The famous pop singer was first diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, back in 2015. Lupus is notoriously known for the way it impacts the immune system, causing it to attack healthy body tissue and organs. In Selena’s case, Lupus targeted her kidneys.

After going under the radar for a while, Selena revealed that she disappeared because she had received a life-saving kidney transplant over the summer from her best friend Francia Raisa.

Selena promised to explain the details eventually, and apparently, she is making good on that promise. Both Selena and Francia spoke out in an interview with Savannah Guthrie, who works with NBC. According to Teen Vogue, the interview is scheduled to air sometime next week. While speaking with TODAY, Selena admitted that she was reluctant to actively seek a kidney donor despite the threat on her life.

“My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” she revealed. “And [Francia] volunteered and did it.”

Selena wasn’t the only one fighting back tears. In NBC’s exclusive preview of the interview, Francia sat beside her in solidarity. She also took to Instagram after Selena revealed the news.

“I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” she wrote. “This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story.”

Despite the difficult procedure, both girls appear to be recovering well. In fact, Francia posted a short video of her lifting weights back in September, just a few months post-op. Recovery time varies among patients after surgery, but everyone was shocked to see Francia already hard at work. Both Selena and Francia hope to raise Lupus awareness and fight for a cure.

The interview is scheduled to air on Monday and Tuesday if you’re interested in hearing the full story.