It feels as though it was just yesterday that fans were sending their prayers to Selena Gomez after she found out she was in dire need of medical help. The famous pop singer was first diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, back in 2015. Lupus is notoriously known for the way it impacts the immune system, causing it to attack healthy body tissue and organs. In Selena’s case, Lupus targeted her kidneys.
After going under the radar for a while, Selena revealed that she disappeared because she had received a life-saving kidney transplant over the summer from her best friend Francia Raisa.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Selena promised to explain the details eventually, and apparently, she is making good on that promise. Both Selena and Francia spoke out in an interview with Savannah Guthrie, who works with NBC. According to Teen Vogue, the interview is scheduled to air sometime next week. While speaking with TODAY, Selena admitted that she was reluctant to actively seek a kidney donor despite the threat on her life.
“My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” she revealed. “And [Francia] volunteered and did it.”
Selena wasn’t the only one fighting back tears. In NBC’s exclusive preview of the interview, Francia sat beside her in solidarity. She also took to Instagram after Selena revealed the news.
“I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” she wrote. “This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story.”
Despite the difficult procedure, both girls appear to be recovering well. In fact, Francia posted a short video of her lifting weights back in September, just a few months post-op. Recovery time varies among patients after surgery, but everyone was shocked to see Francia already hard at work. Both Selena and Francia hope to raise Lupus awareness and fight for a cure.
The interview is scheduled to air on Monday and Tuesday if you’re interested in hearing the full story.