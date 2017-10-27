If you’re an avid hip-hop/rap fan, you’ve probably seen Ty Dolla $ign everywhere. He’s released some hit songs of his own and been featured on tracks with hip-hop mogul Chris Brown, most notably for their popular single “Loyal.” Are there any “loyal” ladies who’ve captured Ty’s attention?

Let’s see who Ty’s dated throughout the years. And don’t worry, ladies. If you’re looking for a shot with Ty, you can always slide into his DMs. Don’t be ashamed.

Tinashe 2015

Music video shoots are celebrity romance-rumor hot-spots. In 2015, Ty released his single “Drop That Kitty” featuring vocal powerhouse Tinashe and Charlie XCX. The chemistry between Tinashe and Ty was certainly dating rumor worthy, and fans wasted no time getting their Twitter-fingers typing. In an interview with Hot 97, Ty was quick to shut down the rumors, stating,“No, that’s just the homegirl,” before giving listeners a word of advice on how they can get with him. One word: DM.

Alycia Bella 2016 – 2017

Not much is known about the rapper and Bella, a singer who has collaborated with artists such as Justin Timberlake and Ne-Yo and even appeared in the music video for Frank Ocean’s “Novacane.” The duo kept their relationship under wraps until rumors started flying that Ty was being “Greedy” and cheating on Bella with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui. In a now-deleted tweet, Bella was quick to throw shade at her ex-beau, stating: “when you get cheated on w a 5h member and all you can do is laugh.”

Damn, girl.

Both parties never openly addressed the chatter, but all that matters is Bella is now happily single, doing her own thing and workin’ it.

Lauren Jauregui 2017

Rumors about the duo started flying after Fifth Harmony released their single “Work From Home” and fans noticed Ty and Jauregui spending a lot of time together via Snapchat and Instagram. Jauregui was spotted in a Snapchat video at Ty’s birthday party back in April, and the world collectively said “awww.” Neither Ty nor Jauregui confirmed the nature of their relationship, but their Instagram pics and stories seem to convey what the duo aren’t saying.

In September, Jauregui posted a photo of her and Ty on Instagram with a caption of hearts and hear-eyes emojis.

A few hours later, she posted another photo, this time of she and “Stranger” singer Halsey posing in front of their guys, Halsey in front of her boyfriend G-Eazy and Jauregui in front of Ty, respectively. If a double-date pic isn’t enough to make your heart melt, I don’t know what is.

A few days ago, Ty posted a black and white picture of the tracklist of his new album Beach House 3, with track 14 being especially telling. The name of the song, “In Your Phone,” had “LAUREN” next to it with a heart. I’m not crying, you are.

However close and cozy Ty and Jauregui are, the chemistry is all there in the new track. Listen to it here.

You know how the saying goes: “Where words fail, music speaks.”

2018

Last year Ty Dolla has declared his love for Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui and they are officially dating.

2019

Ty Dolla $ign is dating Lauren Jauregui, but they are not at all rushing things and going for engagement.