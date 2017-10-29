Kim Kardashian has a brand to uphold. She dressed as Princess Jasmine last year — dressing North in a matching Disney ensemble and Saint as a tiny Aladdin — and this year she outdid herself with not one, but three extravagant costumes. Oh, and Halloween is still two days away.

The empire-building reality queen tweeted out yesterday that her ~theme~ this year is “musical legends,” then debuted a spot-on Sonny & Cher costume, a throwback Aaliyah look, and a Madonna & Michael Jackson couples costume featuring none other than Kourtney Kardashian.

*bows head in shame that I’ve never had a Halloween theme*

My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

For her first ensemble, Kim dressed as Cher in a flowy, belly-baring two-piece look that caught the attention of the singer herself. Her best friend Jonathan Cheban faithfully took on the role of Sonny, and the side-by-side photos of their rendition next to Cher’s original are uncanny.

“@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 [Halloween],” Cher tweeted in response to the ensemble, shouting out their shared Armenian heritage. “You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister. Dream Of India Is Perfect 4U, & @BobMackie at his best.”

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/a0xjY15Zb6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

For her second look, Kim channeled Aaliyah’s nostalgic 2001 music video for “Try Again,” complete with an enormous sparkling choker and matching belt.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

While the first two looks rival the originals, Kim’s last look is her most memorable. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted to dress as Madonna, recruiting sister Kourtney to play Michael Jackson. It’s completely on-brand that the two sisters would do a couples costume with each other instead of with their respective partners, Kanye West and Younes Bendjima — and that they would pull it off so well.

Michael Jackson & Madonna pic.twitter.com/RTxA90XfBC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

There are your receipts. Halloween is officially cancelled for the rest of us, because Kim Kardashian has already won.

We can’t wait to see if she’ll debut a fourth ensemble on the actual holiday.