Jake Moreno is a self-described as having “0 skills” when it comes to asking girls out. So when he wanted to take this girl out on a date he knew he had to nail the dating proposal. Jake turned to his philosophy religion professor Shannon Atkinson for help.

She told BuzzFeed that he approached her after class asking if the Aristotelian Rhetoric could be used to ask a woman out. The Aristotle Rhetoric is a triangle connecting logos, pathos and ethos. In laymen terms, it’s rhetoric that consists of logic, emotions and trust.

Atkinson said the two only met for five minutes. “My only real input into this whole thing was having him really appeal to the pathos part of the triangle and be sensitive and cognizant of the ‘details’ of her life situation, as often in rhetoric of this type that is what is going to put him over the top, so to speak,” she said.

After deliberating and crafting the perfect text based on the rhetoric triangle, Jake sent the text. It was a casual text asking a girl named Hannah out for a “stress-free night” and hanging with her dog, Winston.

The text and the Aristotle Rhetoric worked! Jake secured himself a date with Hannah and even proved that he put in the work.

yooo i have about 0 skills when it comes to texting girls so i legit asked my english professor to help me draft a text to a girl and we strAIGHT ETHOS, LOGOS, PATHOSED MY WAY INTO A DATE 😭😂🤑 pic.twitter.com/oHwIDGEheA — jake (@squidslippers) October 25, 2017

Jake even posted a follow up tweet about the date. They finger painted the sunset and played with her dog Winston.

https://twitter.com/squidslippers/status/924121114556612609

Needless to say, people are taking note and love that Jake took his shot with Hannah.

yoooo let’s talk about how amazing you drew that triangle without a ruler… — Rü (@RUD0LPH0) October 26, 2017

Taking notes on this like pic.twitter.com/ZwOSHtEsmb — Jessie™ (@leal_jessie) October 26, 2017

My English professor hasn't even graded the paper we turned in a month ago — DepressedRedskinsFan (@RandomOGod) October 26, 2017

That's some smooth shit there my guy that text is slick as fuck — J-Dawwwg (@JordanCrane97) October 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/Sxndovall/status/923633130711535617

More women would say yes to you guys if you put the effort into it, but most of y’all just say wyd — iSergio (@iSergioar) October 26, 2017

This needs at least three sources formatted in MLA and needs to be in twelve point font, times new Roman or it didn't happen. — Ivan Jimenez (@ivannnj_) October 26, 2017

Ethos, logos and pathos you say? pic.twitter.com/TIR4d0iSUj — Fantasma 💀 (@JoshuaObanor) October 26, 2017

Look out professor’s soon your students will be hitting you up for logical dating advise. Apparently, Aristotle got game.