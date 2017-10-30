VIEW GALLERY

After a recent string of brave women, including Rose McGowan, Lili Reinhart and Ashley Judd, came forward and discussed their troubling experiences with sexual assault and harassment, doors have opened for victims to share their own stories of rape culture and sexual violence in Hollywood. One person who’s now sharing his own experience is actor Anthony Rapp, well-known for his role in Star Trek, among other movies.

On October 29, Rapp told Buzzfeed about a scary encounter with A-list actor Kevin Spacey when he was just 14 and Spacey was much, much older. Rapp said that a drunk Spacey carried him to his bed, climbed on top of him and propositioned him. All of this came after Spacey took him to several nightclubs and seemingly groomed him for friendship.

This is nothing new for Spacey, who’s often been the subject of gay rumors (despite refusing to come out), many of which revolve around his alleged hookups with younger men.

Spacey responded on the morning of October 30 with a lengthy statement.

Spacey began by writing of his “respect and admiration” for Rapp, saying that he was “beyond horrified” to hear the story. Spacey continued to say that he didn’t remember the incident, but claimed that if it did happen it was because he was drunk and it was over 30 years ago. “If I did then as he describes, then I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey wrote before continuing with his Real Housewives-style of ‘I don’t remember but if I did’ non-apology.

In the second part of the statement, Spacey deflected entirely from the allegations in favor of coming clean about his sexuality. Ending the debate, Spacey wrote that he’d been in relationships with men and women in the past, but “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior,” Spacey concluded.

Though it would have been convenient for Spacey to have examined his behavior before allegedly attempting to assault a child, it is women like McGowan and Judd and men like Rapp who make it possible for not only assailants to be held accountable, but for survivors to continue to speak out about their experiences. Without the influence of the conversations that the women before him had created, Rapp doesn’t know if he would have ever shared about the incident. BuzzFeed wrote that he felt “compelled” by those who’d made their voices heard.

Obviously, people were shocked by Spacey’s statement, but not because of any faux attempts at openness or honesty. They were shocked that he’d use this as his vehicle to come out of the closet.

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Anthony Rapp: "Kevin Spacey tried to rape me." Media: "Kevin how do you respond?" Spacey: "uuh…uuhh… Hey everyone I'm gay!" pic.twitter.com/6LAEfsyRtF — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/iSmashFizzle/status/924973830476464128

Since the statement, there’s been no word from Spacey. Rapp tweeted about the response by saying that he had no further comments.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

Though it’s troubling that Spacey decided to attempt hijacking this story as one of his coming out, it is positive to see Rapp encounter so much support and to help chip away at the stigma that surrounds men as victims of assault. Hopefully his own voice will help influence others, just as those did before him.